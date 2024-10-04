Czech National Bank Buys 19,833 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 133,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.