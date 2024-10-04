Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July comprises about 1.3% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance
XDJL stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.