Unique Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July comprises about 1.3% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

XDJL stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

