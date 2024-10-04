Marotta Asset Management Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

