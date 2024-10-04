Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $2,365,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

