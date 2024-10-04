Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.12). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.12), with a volume of 411,454 shares trading hands.
Minds and Machines Group Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £23.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71.
About Minds and Machines Group
Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.
