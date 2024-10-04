CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CAE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.