Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of KWR traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,751,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

