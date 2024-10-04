OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 475,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,958. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

