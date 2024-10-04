Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Genesco Stock Up 6.9 %
NYSE:GCO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
