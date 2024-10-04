Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SIM remained flat at $27.67 on Friday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

