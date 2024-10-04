SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 34,890 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 166.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,938,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,511,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

AMP stock opened at $479.54 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $482.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

