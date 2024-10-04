SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

