Marotta Asset Management Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FLTW stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

