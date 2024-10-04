Marotta Asset Management Acquires 94 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.67% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.80.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

