SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 386,064 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,368.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Aptiv worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5 %

APTV opened at $68.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

