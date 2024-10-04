SG Americas Securities LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 631,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.