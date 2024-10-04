Marotta Asset Management Sells 3,135 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VHT opened at $277.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

