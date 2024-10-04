Marotta Asset Management Purchases 3,289 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

