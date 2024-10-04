Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $51.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.