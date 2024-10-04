Meritas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 16.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

