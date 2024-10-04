Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

