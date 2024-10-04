SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 280.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $190.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

