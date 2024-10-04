Marotta Asset Management Has $9.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF comprises 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

