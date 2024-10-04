Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

