Marotta Asset Management Increases Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWN stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

