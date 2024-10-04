Marotta Asset Management Sells 2,738 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.