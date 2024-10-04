Marotta Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.