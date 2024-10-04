Marotta Asset Management Acquires 84,170 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 2.66% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,337,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 191,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

