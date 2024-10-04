SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Southern by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 1.0 %

Southern stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

