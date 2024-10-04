Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emprise Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 212,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 57,101 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

