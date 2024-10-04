A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 606.17 ($8.11) and traded as high as GBX 627 ($8.39). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 623 ($8.33), with a volume of 124,804 shares changing hands.

BAG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.16) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 641.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 606.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Julie A. Barr purchased 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($675.82). 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

