Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.32 and traded as high as C$18.00. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.80, with a volume of 49,406 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of C$829.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.34.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

