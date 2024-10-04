Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as high as $8.72. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 29,080 shares.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

