Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,920.57 ($39.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,978.17 ($39.84). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,906 ($38.87), with a volume of 235,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($44.68) to GBX 3,600 ($48.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Greggs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greggs

Greggs Stock Down 0.6 %

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,158.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,103.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s payout ratio is currently 4,850.75%.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.