MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 115,257 shares trading hands.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.37% of MIND C.T.I. worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

