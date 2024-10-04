MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 115,257 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.79.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
