Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,519.61 ($33.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,684 ($35.90). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,609 ($34.90), with a volume of 656,917 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5,009.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,587.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,519.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94.

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($33.44), for a total value of £209,475 ($280,196.63). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

