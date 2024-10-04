Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.30. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 35,200 shares trading hands.

Questerre Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$126.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Questerre Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questerre Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.