DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.45 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 469.60 ($6.28). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 466.20 ($6.24), with a volume of 3,284,997 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.35) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 498 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,649.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 460.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 409.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.30), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($607,007.87). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

