Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.42 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.29). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 27,383 shares traded.

Castelnau Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 40.25. The company has a market cap of £312.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3,266.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

