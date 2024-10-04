Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$1.79. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 135,569 shares trading hands.
Amerigo Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2733017 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
