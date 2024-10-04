IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.12 and traded as high as C$41.23. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.19, with a volume of 193,948 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.12.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$816.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0287984 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

