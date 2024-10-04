Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 642.50 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($8.75). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,642,738 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.79) to GBX 755 ($10.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAND
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.