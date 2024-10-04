Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 642.50 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 654.50 ($8.75). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.53), with a volume of 2,642,738 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.79) to GBX 755 ($10.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 640.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

