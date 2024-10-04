Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.57 and traded as high as C$5.77. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 107,970 shares changing hands.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$726.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.57.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.10 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5593719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

About Rogers Sugar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

