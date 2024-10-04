BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.01 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 145.35 ($1.94). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.92), with a volume of 9,820,910 shares.

BT Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at BT Group

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 198,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £266,039.58 ($355,858.19). 43.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

