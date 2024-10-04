Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,148.46 ($15.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,232.50 ($16.49). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,206 ($16.13), with a volume of 711,691 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.85, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,149.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

