Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.37 and traded as high as C$40.22. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$40.06, with a volume of 4,646,651 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.18.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.46.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 4.001004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total value of C$232,566.36. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Also, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

