Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.33 and traded as high as C$15.34. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 393,722 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

