TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $271.26 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $11.15 billion and $271.26 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,587,789,508 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.