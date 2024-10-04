Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.17 ($14.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,167.90 ($15.62). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,163 ($15.56), with a volume of 2,804,660 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £145 ($193.95) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,956.20 ($52.92).

The company has a market cap of £9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,384.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,538.46%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

