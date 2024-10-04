My DeFi Pet Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $25,745.85 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

